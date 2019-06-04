Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

6

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Ong Seong Wu takes off to the beach in 'Heart Sign' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Ong Seong Wu has dropped his music video teaser for "Heart Sign"!

In the teaser, Ong Seong Wu takes a sip of his cold drink before deciding to take off to the beach. The former Wanna One member's special single "Heart Signal" is a collaboration with FlowBlow, one of the composers behind the 'Produce 101' concept single "Never".

"Heart Sign" drops on June 10 KST. Check out the MV teaser above!

  1. Ong Seong Wu
  2. HEART SIGN
8 5,192 Share 82% Upvoted

1

joanner221,661 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

We love you Ong!! ❤️❤️❤️

Share

0

Regular_Huh73 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Ong seungwoo never fails to impress 😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,858
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,472

allkpop in your Inbox