Ong Seong Wu has dropped his music video teaser for "Heart Sign"!
In the teaser, Ong Seong Wu takes a sip of his cold drink before deciding to take off to the beach. The former Wanna One member's special single "Heart Signal" is a collaboration with FlowBlow, one of the composers behind the 'Produce 101' concept single "Never".
"Heart Sign" drops on June 10 KST. Check out the MV teaser above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
27
6
Posted by18 days ago
Ong Seong Wu takes off to the beach in 'Heart Sign' MV teaser
Ong Seong Wu has dropped his music video teaser for "Heart Sign"!
8 5,192 Share 82% Upvoted
Log in to comment