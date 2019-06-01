Jessica and f(x)'s Krystal to start filming reality show

'Jung sisters' Jessica and f(x)'s Krystal are starting up a new reality show.



At the 'Vogue Market' event on June 1, Jessica revealed, "I'll be leaving for the US the day after tomorrow. It's for a reality program I'm filming with my sister. Please look forward to it." The former Girls' Generation member expressed her desire to film another reality series with her younger sister last December, and it looks like plans have already started.



Jessica and Krystal's Onstyle reality series 'Jessica & Krystal' aired in 2014 and was a fast hit among fans. Fans will now get to see how their sisterly bond has progressed in the past 5 years.

