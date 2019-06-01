Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 days ago

Jessica and f(x)'s Krystal to start filming reality show

AKP STAFF

'Jung sistersJessica and f(x)'s Krystal are starting up a new reality show. 

At the 'Vogue Market' event on June 1, Jessica revealed, "I'll be leaving for the US the day after tomorrow. It's for a reality program I'm filming with my sister. Please look forward to it." The former Girls' Generation member expressed her desire to film another reality series with her younger sister last December, and it looks like plans have already started.

Jessica and Krystal's Onstyle reality series 'Jessica & Krystal' aired in 2014 and was a fast hit among fans. Fans will now get to see how their sisterly bond has progressed in the past 5 years. 

Stay tuned for updates!

T_ara_Sone_Blink28 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

I watched every episode...and will be back for this one!!!

10

PinkBish47 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

Ooh I loved watching Jessica and Krystal before and now I can finally watch them again ♡

