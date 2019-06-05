Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 days ago

SM Entertainment confirms EXO members Chanyeol & Sehun's unit debut this summer!

EXO-Ls finally have the confirmation from SM Entertainment!

On June 5, one representative from SME told media outlets, "EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun are currently preparing to debut in a new unit, aiming to release their 1st album some time in July. Please look forward to it." 

Previously, Chanyeol and Sehun worked together for their first collaboration single "We Young" through 'Station x 0'. Then, last month, fans noticed that Chanyeol and Sehun were filming what was suspected to be the MV for their unit debut, raising anticipation all around the world. 

Can't wait!

DG2521,344 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

We can't wait!!

For a while it looked like Sehun was about to spoil the whole song. 😄

vteebby281 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

2/3 for my SKY unit. i'll take it anyway! i loved We Young, so i can't wait. still waiting for SM to make EXO-SKY, do they realize how powerful that unit can be?!

