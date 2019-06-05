SM Entertainment confirms EXO members Chanyeol & Sehun's unit debut this summer!

EXO-Ls finally have the confirmation from SM Entertainment!

On June 5, one representative from SME told media outlets, "EXO members Chanyeol and Sehun are currently preparing to debut in a new unit, aiming to release their 1st album some time in July. Please look forward to it."

Previously, Chanyeol and Sehun worked together for their first collaboration single "We Young" through 'Station x 0'. Then, last month, fans noticed that Chanyeol and Sehun were filming what was suspected to be the MV for their unit debut, raising anticipation all around the world.



Can't wait!