YG Entertainment updates fans after WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon is discharged from the hospital

On June 5, YG Entertainment issued an official statement to update Inner Circles about WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon's health and recovery!
Read the label's full statement below:
"Hello, this is YG Entertainment.
We are notifying today (June 5) as Kang Seung Yoon has been discharged from the hospital, per his doctor's advisory.
Last Sunday, while waiting to begin rehearsals for WINNER's stage on SBS's 'Inkigayo', Kang Seung Yoon experienced pain caused by a herniated disc in his neck and visited the emergency room. Afterward, he has focussed on receiving concentrated treatment and recovering his health.
After his concentrated treatment, Kang Seung Yoon was able to recover his health faster than expected, and so after his discharge, his is currently resting. Kang Seung Yoon plans on carrying out his upcoming schedules as planned as long as he does not overexert himself.
We deliver his apology for causing concern to the fans, and promise that we will do our best to ensure to top health and condition of our artist. Thank you to all for your concerns."
