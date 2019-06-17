Shin Se Kyung reveals her flawless S line in photos



Actress Shin Se Kyung has always been known for her figure but recent photos show that she's not only sexy but healthy.

The actress uploaded some effortlessly beautiful photos on her personal Instagram on June 12 in which she is showcasing her elegant figure in emerald leggings. Her small face and apple hips apparently captured the hearts of all her male fans!

Shin Se Kyung is currently shooting 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' as the female lead along with ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and Park Ki Woong. The drama will air its first episode on July 17.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Shin Se Kyung's acting?