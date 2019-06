Fans are worried about former SISTAR member Dasom.

On June 13, the idol turned actress held an Instagram Live stream in which you can see her camera pointed at her bed and hear her crying. Towards the end of the video, Dasom shows her face and tearily talks in English, stating "don't worry about me" before ending the broadcast.

We wish Dasom the best and hope that she feels better and feels happier in the coming days.

You can view the footage above.