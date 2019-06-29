Police confirm actress Jeon Mi Sun took her own life

Police have confirmed actress Jeon Mi Sun took her own life.



With the 48-year-old's sudden passing, some netizens have been speculating foul play, but on June 29, the Jeonbuk Police confirmed, "Jeon Mi Sun checked into the hotel at 1AM in the morning, where she stayed by herself. After checking the CCTV, Jeon Mi Sun went into the room alone, and no one else came in after her. There was no evidence of homicide or invasion, and no final letter was discovered."



The police continued, "A family member recently passed away, and with her mother ill, it seems Jeon Mi Sun was experiencing depression. She called her father at 1:40AM in the morning, and it's estimated she died 2 hours later. We estimate that time because a number of people tried to call Jeon Mi Sun. The bereaved have yet to arrive in Jeonju, so the details of her funeral have not been decided."



As previously reported, Jeon Mi Sun was found in a hotel room after having taken her own life, and her agency revealed she had been receiving treatment for depression. She's known for her roles in movies and dramas like 'Memories of Murder', 'Moon Embracing the Sun', 'Hide and Seek', and 'Love is a Crazy Thing'.



Condolences once again to Jeon Mi Sun's friends and family.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.