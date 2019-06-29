Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jun Hyun Moo reveals how he convinced IU to appear on 'Hidden Singer'

Jun Hyun Moo revealed how he convinced IU to appear on 'Hidden Singer'.

On the June 29th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members commented how Jun Hyun Moo is known for convincing big names to feature on his variety shows. He told a story about IU, saying, "The producers [of 'Hidden Singer'] wanted to invite IU. The vocalists who can sing like her were already discovered, and it would be daebak if she was on the show. However, IU was resting from activities, so the producers' invite didn't go through."

Jun Hyun Moo continued, "I knew her phone number, so I called her up to ask how she's doing. Afterwards, we met up in Cheongdam-dong. I asked her what she wanted to eat, and she said she'd like Kimchi udon. She looked like she enjoyed the meal. I asked her why she doesn't appear on broadcasts lately, and she said, 'You came to see me because of 'Hidden Singer', right?'. It caught me offguard. I told her that the vocalists were waiting for her eagerly. She thought about it for a bit, and then she said, 'I'll do it.' I was thankful."     

Check out the clip of Jun Hyun Moo's story above.

