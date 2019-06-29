Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO meet with S. Korean President Moon Jae In & Donald and Ivanka Trump at the Blue House

EXO were invited to the Blue House, where they were met with South Korean President Moon Jae In as well as US President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

On June 29, reports revealed the EXO members were invited to a cocktail reception at the Blue Hose before President Moon and Trump were set to have a meeting. The SM Entertainment group is said to have been invited for Ivanka Trump, who also acts as an advisor for President Trump, as she previously expressed her interest in K-pop during a visit to South Korea in 2018. 

At the '2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics', Ivanka Trump reportedly stated, "My kids are huge fans. I can't believe I'm meeting you."

Check out media from the event below. 

naaali64 pts 37 minutes ago 2
37 minutes ago

Ewww, the trumps???? Disgusting

Share

2

Isratjahan184 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

I am proud of you EXO.

Share

