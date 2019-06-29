EXO meet with S. Korean President Moon Jae In & Donald and Ivanka Trump at the Blue House

EXO were invited to the Blue House, where they were met with South Korean President Moon Jae In as well as US President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.



On June 29, reports revealed the EXO members were invited to a cocktail reception at the Blue Hose before President Moon and Trump were set to have a meeting. The SM Entertainment group is said to have been invited for Ivanka Trump, who also acts as an advisor for President Trump, as she previously expressed her interest in K-pop during a visit to South Korea in 2018.



At the '2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics', Ivanka Trump reportedly stated, "My kids are huge fans. I can't believe I'm meeting you."



In Seoul, Trump and senior staff meet with President Moon and, unexpectedly, the star K-pop boy band Exo pic.twitter.com/QV6uzbi20r — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 29, 2019

트럼프 대통령과 만찬 시작. T 대통령은 매우 좋은친구와 다시 만나서 반갑다고 언급. pic.twitter.com/NxoLPvifSI — 김현종 (@withhck03) June 29, 2019 ﻿ ﻿

WATCH: Trump is having a chat with South Korea's President Moon and K-pop band @weareoneEXO ahead of a dinner banquet in the presidential office #EXO pic.twitter.com/TMwkVwpnwy — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 29, 2019