Actress Jeon Mi Sun (48) found dead in her hotel room

According to an exclusive report on June 29, actress Jeon Mi Sun (48) was found dead in a hotel room in Jeonju. [UPDATE] Various media reports have confirmed the news to be true.

At approximately 11:43 AM on June 29, an acquaintance found the actress in the restroom of her hotel room. The acquaintance called the police immediately, but she was presumed dead on site once the emergency vehicle arrived on the scene. She is believed to have committed suicide by hanging.

Jeon Mi Sun was staying at a hotel in Jeonju for her play '2 Nights and 3 Days with Mother', which was scheduled to show at 2 PM and 6 PM on June 29 at Chonbuk University. Both showings have now been cancelled.



