Late actress Jeon Mi Sun's label releases official statement on her sudden passing

Late actress Jeon Mi Sun's label has released an official statement on her sudden passing.



On June 29, Boas Entertainment stated, "We come with unfortunate news. Actress Jeon Mi Sun has passed away at the age of 50 (Korean age). She had been receiving treatment for depression. However, we're here with sad news today. We ask for your condolences, and we ask media to refrain from reporting on unconfirmed rumors and speculation out of respect for her family, who are in shock and grieving."



As previously reported, Jeon Mi Sun (48) took her own life early today at a hotel in Jeju Island.



Condolences to Jeon Mi Sun's family and friends.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.