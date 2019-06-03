Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 days ago

NCT Dream release sleepy teaser photos of Jaemin for 'DNYL (Don't Need Your Love' with HRVY

NCT Dream have released Jaemin's teaser images for their upcoming 'SM Station 3' collaboration single, "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)".

In his newly released individual teaser images, Jaemin seems like he's preparing to take an afternoon nap out on the school's soccer field. For 'SM Station 3's upcoming single set for release this June 6 at 6 PM KST, NCT Dream will be working with rising British singer HRVY for "DNYL" - a chill synth pop genre. 

Look through all of Jaemin's moody teaser photos below. 

kylepop206 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

With HRVY? I’m out. What a disappointing collab, HRVY has 0 talent, I cannot believe SM would resort to this

