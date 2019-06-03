NCT Dream release sleepy teaser photos of Jaemin for 'DNYL (Don't Need Your Love' with HRVY

NCT Dream have released Jaemin's teaser images for their upcoming 'SM Station 3' collaboration single, "DNYL (Don't Need Your Love)".

In his newly released individual teaser images, Jaemin seems like he's preparing to take an afternoon nap out on the school's soccer field. For 'SM Station 3's upcoming single set for release this June 6 at 6 PM KST, NCT Dream will be working with rising British singer HRVY for "DNYL" - a chill synth pop genre.

Look through all of Jaemin's moody teaser photos below.