NCT 127 land their highest ranking yet on 'Billboard 200' with 'We Are Superhuman'

NCT 127's recently released 4th mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' has landed the group their highest ever ranking yet on the 'Billboard 200' album chart!

According to Billboard for the latest week of June 8, NCT 127's 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' entered the Billboard 200 chart at #11 this week. Back in October of 2018, the boys made their Billboard 200 debut with 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' landing at #86.

Furthermore, 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' ranked #1 on Billboard's World Albums chart this week, while the group's comeback title track "Superhuman" hit #3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Finally, NCT 127's newest rank at #11 on the Billboard 200 chart puts them as the second highest ranking K-Pop boy group on the chart of all time, after BTS. Congratulations, NCT 127!

