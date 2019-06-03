Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss 19 days ago

NCT 127 land their highest ranking yet on 'Billboard 200' with 'We Are Superhuman'

NCT 127's recently released 4th mini album 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' has landed the group their highest ever ranking yet on the 'Billboard 200' album chart!

According to Billboard for the latest week of June 8, NCT 127's 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' entered the Billboard 200 chart at #11 this week. Back in October of 2018, the boys made their Billboard 200 debut with 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' landing at #86.

Furthermore, 'NCT #127 WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' ranked #1 on Billboard's World Albums chart this week, while the group's comeback title track "Superhuman" hit #3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. 

Finally, NCT 127's newest rank at #11 on the Billboard 200 chart puts them as the second highest ranking K-Pop boy group on the chart of all time, after BTS. Congratulations, NCT 127!

nv409280 19 days ago


Remember y'all they did this with ONE version with a Mini Album

sahithyaaj 19 days ago


I'm not doubting NCT 127's hardwork or anything however, I am quite shocked they got 11 because thinking about it, Blackpink is way popular in the US compared to NCT in general, nevertheless BTS and it's shocking to see these guys getting 11 when BP is getting 20's ranking. Maybe it's because they promoted the song and album far before it's release (performing Superhuman before official release) but whatever the reason may be, congrats NCT 127 but at the end of the day it's just a thought I said. They're still a great and fun group

