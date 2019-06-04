Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Lee Hi says she wasn't anxious about her lengthy hiatus

Lee Hi shared about how she spent her hiatus. 

The soulful vocalist finally made her long-awaited comeback after 3 years of break. In an interview with 'Harper's Bazaar,' Lee Hi commented, "I tried to become better as a singer during my break. I produced songs and wrote lyrics. I'm different now."

Lee Hi also revealed she didn't feel anxious but she actually enjoyed her hiatus. She said, "I believed I'm still young so there's nothing to rush. I tried having hobbies other than music and spent my time joyfully."


As for her new album '24℃,' Lee Hi explained it captures a more mature side of her. 

You can check out her new MV for "No One" feat. B.I here. 


She was anxious only because YG.

I bet yg told her to say this thing.. Back then she was begging yg to make her sing again..Hurmmmm.. Yg with their shady things

