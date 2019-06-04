Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Sunmi becomes #1 worldwide trend on Twitter for her comment on LGBT

AKP STAFF

Sunmi isn't afraid to stand up for the LGBT community. 

During her 'Warning' world tour, Sunmi shared a comment showing support for the LGBT community. She stated, "I have many different sides of me... like dorky and LGBT."


Sunmi did not confirm if she's gay herself but the crowd cheered with excitement, and now Twitter has gone wild at her brave, public support for the LGBT community. In fact, she has become a #1 worldwide trend on Twitter. 

Fans are expressing excitement, as well as an appreciation for the K-pop star. You can check out some of their reaction tweets below. 

hiroonakamura573 pts 18 days ago
18 days ago

dont people know that being lgbt doesnt automatically mean you are gay? It can mean that you are bisexual as well, which is rather common too.


27

JosephTS185 pts 18 days ago
18 days ago

She's Really a gift from the God! A True inspiration.

