Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

141

62

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Lee Hi is under the full moon in 'No One' feat. iKON's B.I MV + '24℃' album sampler

AKP STAFF

Lee Hi has dropped her music video for "No One" featuring iKON's B.I. 

In the MV, the singer has a special connection to the moon as she spends a night under its light. "No One" is the title track of Lee Hi's latest album '24℃', which is her first album release since 'Seoulite' in 2016, and it's about wanting to spend your life with somebody. 

Check out Lee Hi's "No One" MV above and her album sampler below!

  1. iKON
  2. B.I
  3. Lee Hi
40 16,945 Share 69% Upvoted

5

maknaekpop38 pts 23 days ago 1
23 days ago

She is amazing. So glad that she is back with another masterpiece.

BTW it seems like she is confessing to Seventeen Jun with the Moon & all these cats concepts 😂 or maybe the cat prince is Jun

Share

1 more reply

3

orangemaster290 pts 23 days ago 1
23 days ago

Damn I missed those low tones of Lee Hi. Lee Hi's voice is what I like the most because compared to other singers in kpop alot can reach high notes but not alot singers reach those really low tones. She needs to have more comebacks! Let us support Lee Hi.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,734
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,253

allkpop in your Inbox