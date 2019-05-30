Lee Hi is under the full moon in 'No One' feat. iKON's B.I MV + '24℃' album sampler

Lee Hi has dropped her music video for "No One" featuring iKON's B.I.



In the MV, the singer has a special connection to the moon as she spends a night under its light. "No One" is the title track of Lee Hi's latest album '24℃', which is her first album release since 'Seoulite' in 2016, and it's about wanting to spend your life with somebody.



Check out Lee Hi's "No One" MV above and her album sampler below!

