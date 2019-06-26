Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Label responds to reports of Berry Good's Daye & 'Produce 101' contestant receiving discipline for school bullying

Berry Good's label JTG Entertainment has responded to reports of Daye and a 'Produce 101' contestant receiving discipline for school bullying.

Daye's label previously denied reports she was a bully during her elementary school days, but with these new allegations, JTG Entertainment stated, "It's planned for a lawyer to release an official statement on Daye receiving punishment for school violence." 

On June 26, media outlets reported Daye was punished with 5 days of volunteer service and 4 hours of special education, while the 'Produce 101' contestant was given a 10-day suspension from school and 10 days of special education for school bullying. Daye also personally denied rumors she bullied students in elementary school, explaining she had simply been trying to defend a friend's sister.

Stay tuned for updates.

cabbagejuice209 pts 5 hours ago 1
5 hours ago

honestly im hesitant to believe a lot of the accusations against her. When i was in elementary school a bunch of kids were swearing and the bus driver blamed it all on my brother (who was just sitting nearby) and punished both of us... i wouldnt doubt some schools take situations the wrong way and punish ppl who were trying to do the right thing. maybe she really was protecting her friend and the school punished her for it? idk

2

Znewie71532 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

But if shes already was punished for it, what else do they want from her,im pretty sure part of the punishment was to apologize as well. I mean this was in elementary school, like how old was she when this happened.

