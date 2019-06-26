Label responds to reports of Berry Good's Daye & 'Produce 101' contestant receiving discipline for school bullying

Berry Good's label JTG Entertainment has responded to reports of Daye and a 'Produce 101' contestant receiving discipline for school bullying.



Daye's label previously denied reports she was a bully during her elementary school days, but with these new allegations, JTG Entertainment stated, "It's planned for a lawyer to release an official statement on Daye receiving punishment for school violence."



On June 26, media outlets reported Daye was punished with 5 days of volunteer service and 4 hours of special education, while the 'Produce 101' contestant was given a 10-day suspension from school and 10 days of special education for school bullying. Daye also personally denied rumors she bullied students in elementary school, explaining she had simply been trying to defend a friend's sister.



