Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Jeon So Mi says she grew taller in 3-year break before solo debut

Jeon So Mi says she grew taller in the past 3 years before her solo debut with "Birthday".

On the June 26th installment of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', Jeon So Mi and Brown Eyed GirlsJeA featured as guests. Jeon So Mi said about the long break between her promotions with 'Produce 101' project girl group IOI and her official solo debut, "After I returned, I cried as I watched my music video. I think it's because I reminisced and thought about how I suffered for 3 years."

She added, "I actually grew in between that time. I'm 171-172cm (~5'7") right now. My profile says 168cm (~5'6") though, so that's how tall people think I am. I'm worried that people will think I'm too tall."

Have you heard Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" yet?

