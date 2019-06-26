Hyosung discusses beauty, diet, and Hyomin with 'TEN Star' magazine

Hyosung discussed beauty, diet, and Hyomin with 'TEN Star' magazine.



As the cover model for the July issue, Hyosung opened up about her interest in beauty and cosmetics as the host of the recently wrapped up JTBC series 'Beauty Room'. She said, "All the friends who featured with me were around idol age, so filming was really fun. Hyomin and I promoted as T-ara and SECRET around the similar time, but we never had the chance to get closer. During music shows, we didn't really have the chance to leave our waiting rooms either, and we didn't have cell phones. We ended up getting a lot closer through this show."



Hyosung also expressed, "When I first debuted, I didn't know anything. As time passed, I figured out what to do to look more pretty, and I researched it to survive. I would do my own makeup, and my interest and skill in it grew. I also pay attention to skin care. I drink a lot of water, and I try to eat healthy food."



As for fan concerns that she may be dieting too much, she commented, "I lost weight in a healthy way by switching between exercise and diet. When I'm dieting, I try not to eat any food that's colored white. Flour, white rice, sugar, and salt. I don't snack at all, and I eat 1000 calories a day. As for exercise, if you do the same exercises constantly, you won't lose weight as easily. These days, I'm doing tennis and pilates. I don't have time for a lot of aerobic exercises, so I try to walk a lot and use public transit."



