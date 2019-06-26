Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Berry Good's Daye & 'Produce 101' contestant reportedly disciplined for bullying during school days

AKP STAFF

Berry Good's Daye is facing more accusations revolving around her recent bullying controversy.

On June 26, one media outlet reported, "Daye and a contestant of 'Produce 101' were disciplined for school violence. The 'Produce 101' contestant, Daye, and other students participated in school violence by creating an atmosphere of fear for a small number of students. At the time, Berry Good's Daye was punished with 5 days of volunteer service and 4 hours of special education, while the ['Produce 101' contestant] was given a 10-day suspension from school and 10 days of special education." 

 

Daye and her agency previously denied rumors she bullied students in elementary school, explaining she had simply been trying to defend a friend's sister.

Stay tuned for updates.

9

krell-745 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

The notion that 'Age 10' incidents are documented to follow students the rest of their lives , seems a bit much to me. These 'bully' incidents , it often seems UNCLEAR to me just 'who started up what' between the students. Or who is the 'gang leader' who pushed the incident beyond what is reasonable.

6

NoahL209 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

But if she bully others just to protect her own sister. There's nothing wrong. I bullied a few dozens of thugs in my school to protect the weak students.

