Berry Good's Daye & 'Produce 101' contestant reportedly disciplined for bullying during school days

Berry Good's Daye is facing more accusations revolving around her recent bullying controversy.



On June 26, one media outlet reported, "Daye and a contestant of 'Produce 101' were disciplined for school violence. The 'Produce 101' contestant, Daye, and other students participated in school violence by creating an atmosphere of fear for a small number of students. At the time, Berry Good's Daye was punished with 5 days of volunteer service and 4 hours of special education, while the ['Produce 101' contestant] was given a 10-day suspension from school and 10 days of special education."





Daye and her agency previously denied rumors she bullied students in elementary school, explaining she had simply been trying to defend a friend's sister.



