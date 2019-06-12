Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Yeo Jin Goo, IU, & Block B's P.O. welcome all ghosts to 'Hotel Del Luna' in newest teaser video

Yeo Jin Goo, IU, and Block B's P.O. would like to welcome all ghosts to the luxurious 'Hotel Del Luna'!


tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama 'Hotel Del Luna' tells the story of an elite human hotelier who one day becomes the head manager of a hotel for ghosts, becoming involved with the hotel's beautiful but ill-tempered owner. You can catch another glimpse of the hotel's beautiful owner Jang Man Wol (IU) as well as the elite, professional manager Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) above, not to mention the adorable, ghostly bellboy Hyun Joong (P.O.)!

Also starring Gugudan's Mina, Jo Hyun Chul, and more, 'Hotel Del Luna' premieres this July 13!

Guesstar 10 days ago
10 days ago

Hmm.... Lady in Hot Red, Megawatt Charming Manager, Adorable Staff in a spooky hotel. Just in time to spine-chill off summer's heat. Will tune in.

puppy9oo 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

jingoo is gonna be amazing i’m calling it!

