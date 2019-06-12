Yeo Jin Goo, IU, & Block B's P.O. welcome all ghosts to 'Hotel Del Luna' in newest teaser video

Yeo Jin Goo, IU, and Block B's P.O. would like to welcome all ghosts to the luxurious 'Hotel Del Luna'!





tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama 'Hotel Del Luna' tells the story of an elite human hotelier who one day becomes the head manager of a hotel for ghosts, becoming involved with the hotel's beautiful but ill-tempered owner. You can catch another glimpse of the hotel's beautiful owner Jang Man Wol (IU) as well as the elite, professional manager Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) above, not to mention the adorable, ghostly bellboy Hyun Joong (P.O.)!



Also starring Gugudan's Mina, Jo Hyun Chul, and more, 'Hotel Del Luna' premieres this July 13!

