BIGFLO's Euijin reveals track list for 'e:motion' album

BIGFLO's Euijin has revealed the track list for his upcoming 1st mini album 'e:motion'.



The former member of project group UNB will be making his official solo debut with the release, and as you can see below, "Insomnia" is his title track. The other songs on his album include "Intro", "Like It", "=(equal)", and "Insomnia" instrumental.



Euijin's 1st mini album 'e:motion' is set to drop this June 26 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!

