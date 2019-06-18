Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

15

15

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 days ago

BIGFLO's Euijin reveals track list for 'e:motion' album

AKP STAFF

BIGFLO's Euijin has revealed the track list for his upcoming 1st mini album 'e:motion'.

The former member of project group UNB will be making his official solo debut with the release, and as you can see below, "Insomnia" is his title track. The other songs on his album include "Intro", "Like It", "=(equal)", and "Insomnia" instrumental.

Euijin's 1st mini album 'e:motion' is set to drop this June 26 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. BIGFLO
  2. Euijin
  3. UNB
  4. EMOTION
0 1,710 Share 50% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,033
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,437

allkpop in your Inbox