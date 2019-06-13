Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jeon So Mi shakes it on her 'Birthday' in solo debut MV

Jeon So Mi has dropped the music video for her solo debut song "Birthday".

In the MV, Jeon So Mi throws a sassy and colorful party for her birthday. "Birthday", composed by Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, and Jeon So Mi, is the title track of her solo debut single of the name name, which also includes her self-composed b-side "Outta My Head".

Watch Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

kpoplover308258
9 days ago

tbh the production felt juvenile. Somi isn't a great singer, dancer or rapper. The song and production behind it is everything and it didn't work for me. Honestly this felt like a generic forgettable kpop song instead of a memorable/classic debut song.

subsubone02
9 days ago

Disappointing song, her English pronunciation is really weird and the lyrics make no sense and it's definitely not her style, she acts like she's a diva but no. I was really excited for this debut, but its really not doing it for me. Also the sentence with 'When I step in the room..." is Jennie's sentence is BP songs too, so... It also really sounds like a Korean drama song and not a hip-hop song. (I'm waiting for the somi fandom to attack me)

