Jeon So Mi shakes it on her 'Birthday' in solo debut MV

Jeon So Mi has dropped the music video for her solo debut song "Birthday".



In the MV, Jeon So Mi throws a sassy and colorful party for her birthday. "Birthday", composed by Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, and Jeon So Mi, is the title track of her solo debut single of the name name, which also includes her self-composed b-side "Outta My Head".



Watch Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.