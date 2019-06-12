Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rookie boy group D1CE completes their 'Rest' version pre-debut photo series + making film

Today is the last day of upcoming rookie boy group D1CE's peaceful 'Rest' version teaser photo series, leading up to their official debut!

Following members Jo Yong Geun, Park Woo Dam, Woo Jin Young, and Kim Hyun Soo earlier this week, today, D1CE have released individual cityscape photos of final member Jung Yoo Joon, as well as group photos and a making film!

Watch how each of the members' best cuts were born in their making film above, while you wait for D1CE's debut next month!

