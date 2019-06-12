Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

IOI reportedly confirmed for a reunion as 9 members without Jeon So Mi & Yoo Yeon Jung

According to an exclusive report on June 13, project group IOI as well as the members' respective entertainment companies have decided on a reunion, after a lengthy discussion. 

However, insiders say that Jeon So Mi, who will be kicking off her solo artist promotions soon, as well as Cosmic Girls's Yoo Yeon Jung, will not be able to participate in the reunion promotions; as a result, sources claim that IOI plan to promote as 9-members. 

Additionally, the report stated that each of the members and their companies have been discussing the reunion since early this year. The specific time frame or length for the project group's reunions promotions have yet to be determined. 

Meanwhile, during their final concert as a project group in January of 2017, IOI promised one another as well as their fans, "Let's meet again in 5 years." 

Wang_LouisXIV1,104 pts 10 days ago 4
10 days ago

The positive. Lim Na Young definitely has something to do now and We'll get to see her.
The Awkward. KyulKyung is Still under Pledis.

1chaifer22 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

Naise!! Chungha has developed such a strong style of her own tho 🤔

