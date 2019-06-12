Actors and actresses who would make great idols

Often times, actors and actresses surprise fans with their on-point singing and dancing skills. In fact, some fans even think these actors and actresses could become K-Pop stars if they wanted to! Check out these celebrities who would make great idols.

Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun shocked fans with his vocals when he played a talented country boy singer in ‘Dream High’ alongside popular idol group members.

Lee Sung Kyung

Asides from being a stunning model and an excellent actress, Lee Sung Kyung can play the piano and has a beautiful voice. In fact, she was featured on PSY’s album.

Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is already well-known among for fans not only for her ability to act, but also her expert dancing and singing capabilities!

Park Min Young

Park Min Young recently showcased her flawless dancing with a video of her covering Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman” at the famous 1Million Dance Studio.

Lee Joon Gi

Lee Joon Gi kills it not only on the screen acting, but also dancing on stage! Some lucky fans got to witness his moves at his fan meetings.

Kim Yoo Jung

Kim Yoo Jung has shown her fans her idol-like aspects through covers of popular K-Pop groups. She was even an MC on ‘Inkigayo’ for a while!

Nam Joo Hyuk

There’s simply nothing Nam Joo Hyuk can’t do. He can act, model, play basketball, and even sing. In other words, he’s the perfect package to be an idol.

Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young is filled with charm from head to toe. In addition to her excellent acting on the screen, she can sing and play the guitar, just like an idol.

Seo Kang Joon

While Seo Kang Joon is considered an idol to some fans, he is mainly dedicated to his acting career. His singing and dancing skills help him totally pass off as an idol, however!

Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is not only an excellent actor but an excellent singer. In fact, he has starred in multiple musicals where he showcased his golden voice.

Joo Won

Surprisingly, Joo Won has a lot of experience with singing, as he starred in multiple musicals. Furthermore, she recently sang on stage with BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Daesung!

Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun is famous not only for her acting but also for her singing. She even sang “Dream” for the drama she starred in, ‘Bring It On, Ghost.’

Park Bo Gum

Prior to becoming an actor, Park Bo Gum wanted to become a singer. He has everything it takes to be an idol, whether it’s his smooth voice or his piano skills.

Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk first showed his superb singing in ‘Secret Garden’ where he beat multiple idols who also auditioned for the role. He also danced to PSY at his recent fan meeting!

Jang Nara

While Jang Nara is most well-known for being an actress, she was signed under SM Entertainment as a trainee in the past!

Song Joong Ki

In addition to having the looks and being an award-winning actor, Song Joong Ki has shown fans his singing, and even rapping skills!

Kim Min Jae

Before becoming an actor, Kim Min Jae was an idol trainee and even participated in ‘Show Me the Money.’ He can rap and dance just like an idol!

So Ji Sub

So Ji Sub never fails to amaze fans with his rapping abilities. In fact, he composed and wrote his own single, "18 Years."

Go Kyung Pyo

Alongside fellow actor Joo Won, Go Kyung Pyo showed off his stage skills when he sang at military festivals in the army alongside other idols.

Min Hyo Rin

Before pursuing her career as an actress, Min Hyo Rin was a JYP Entertainment trainee in 2004. Due to the long commute between Daegu and Seoul, however, she chose to give up her idol career.

Yoon Shi Yoon

In addition to having the perfect looks to be an idol, Yoon Shi Yoon can seriously sing. He's captivated his fans with his voice on multiple occasions.