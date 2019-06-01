Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 days ago

fromis_9 reveal 'Fun Factory' album cover

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 have revealed their album cover for 'Fun Factory'.

As previously reported, the girl group's upcoming 1st single album includes their title song "Fun!" as well as "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High". 'Fun Factory' is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9, and listen to the album highlight medley if you missed it!

  1. fromis_9
  2. FUN FACTORY
1 2,227 Share 60% Upvoted

0

Arcwindz97 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

I'm so hype about their comeback!

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,993
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,486

allkpop in your Inbox