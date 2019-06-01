fromis_9 reveal 'Fun Factory' album cover

fromis_9 have revealed their album cover for 'Fun Factory'.



As previously reported, the girl group's upcoming 1st single album includes their title song "Fun!" as well as "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High". 'Fun Factory' is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9, and listen to the album highlight medley if you missed it!