fromis_9 reveal highlight medley for 'Fun Factory' album

fromis_9 have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming 'Fun Factory' album.
The girl group's upcoming 1st single album includes their title song "Fun!" as well as "LoveRumPumPum" and "Fly High". 'Fun Factory' is the girl group's 1st single album, and it's dropping on June 4 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9.
