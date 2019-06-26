'Flavor of Wife' under fire for using Ilbe term in captions + apologizes for the mistake

On June 26, representatives from the show 'Flavor of Wife' apologized for captions that appeared on a recent broadcast after controversy arose regarding the use of Ilbe language.



The term '전라디언 Jeolladian' was used as a caption on June 25th broadcast when singer Song Ga In when to see her family in her hometown of Jindo in South Jeolla. The term was used towards Song Ga In's father and is known to be a derogatory Ilbe term used to look down on people from the Jeolla-do province.

The show stated that the staff did not know this and weren't aware that this term was controversial. They subsequently apologized for its use, saying they would be more careful to avoid such mistakes in the future.