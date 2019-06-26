Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

'Flavor of Wife' under fire for using Ilbe term in captions + apologizes for the mistake

AKP STAFF

On June 26, representatives from the show 'Flavor of Wife' apologized for captions that appeared on a recent broadcast after controversy arose regarding the use of Ilbe language.

The term '전라디언 Jeolladian' was used as a caption on June 25th broadcast when singer Song Ga In when to see her family in her hometown of Jindo in South Jeolla. The term was used towards Song Ga In's father and is known to be a derogatory Ilbe term used to look down on people from the Jeolla-do province.

The show stated that the staff did not know this and weren't aware that this term was controversial. They subsequently apologized for its use, saying they would be more careful to avoid such mistakes in the future. 

Fritzb245 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

I see the PC language Nazis have a branch in South Korea too. Commonplace terms and phrases are now considered "offensive." Woe be to those without the latest dictionary of New Speak.

1 more reply

0

pink_oracle3,019 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Is this the same network that has been accused a few times of showing low-key support for Ilbe?

