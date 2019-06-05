Eun Ji Won drops ferocious teaser image for his 1st solo album under YG

Sechskies's leader Eun Ji Won has just dropped a ferocious teaser image for his first solo album under YG Entertainment!

According to the charismatic, black and white teaser image below, which reads "G1", Eun Ji Won's first solo album is set for release this June 27. Eun Ji Won has been preparing diligent for the past year for his highly-anticipated solo album under YG Entertainment, so many are looking forward to his new comeback sound and image. Before joining YGE, Eun Ji Won promoted as a solo artist with hit songs such as "Drunk in Melody", "8t. Truck", "Adios", and more.

Stay tuned for updates on Eun Ji Won's return!