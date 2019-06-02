BLACKPINK and contestants from Belgium synchronize perfectly for 'Kill This Love' on 'Stage K'

BLACKPINK collaborated on stage with contestants from Belgium.

On the latest episode of 'Stage K', four unique contestant from Belgium won a 'Dream Stage' with BLACKPINK after delivering their own cover stages of the girl group's hit songs. With the song "Kill This Love", the four contestants synchronized perfectly with BLACKPINK, creating a different type of stage together as eight people dancing in pairs of two.

During the previous rounds, one male contestant from the Belgium group also shed a tear for "being so happy that a day like this has come". After seeing his tears, members of BLACKPINK including Jennie and Lisa also became teary-eyed.

What did you think of the collaborative stage of "Kill This Love"? On the next episode of 'Stage K', EXO will be on as the contest's next guest K-Pop group. Watch the preview below!