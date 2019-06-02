Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

114

153

Variety
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 days ago

BLACKPINK and contestants from Belgium synchronize perfectly for 'Kill This Love' on 'Stage K'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK collaborated on stage with contestants from Belgium.

On the latest episode of 'Stage K', four unique contestant from Belgium won a 'Dream Stage' with BLACKPINK after delivering their own cover stages of the girl group's hit songs. With the song "Kill This Love", the four contestants synchronized perfectly with BLACKPINK, creating a different type of stage together as eight people dancing in pairs of two. 

During the previous rounds, one male contestant from the Belgium group also shed a tear for "being so happy that a day like this has come". After seeing his tears, members of BLACKPINK including Jennie and Lisa also became teary-eyed.

What did you think of the collaborative stage of "Kill This Love"? On the next episode of 'Stage K', EXO will be on as the contest's next guest K-Pop group. Watch the preview below!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. STAGE K
31 41,139 Share 43% Upvoted

36

anything160 pts 20 days ago 9
20 days ago

oh my God why this site hates Blackpink and BTS? I come here and more downvotes in this article, in another article from BTS more downvotes than upvotes in that article! seriously? Does their success bother you so much?

Share

9 more replies

6

JenduKEY160 pts 20 days ago 3
20 days ago

Congrats team Belgium 😍🇩🇪


Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox