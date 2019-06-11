Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 days ago

tvN responds to reports that a female cast version of 'Three Meals a Day' is in the works

On June 11, tvN reps responded to media reports which claimed that a female cast version of 'Three Meals a Day' is currently in the works. 

Earlier on this day, one exclusive report alleged that tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' would be returning with a new season some time this summer. Filming for the series would take place next month, and for this season, the program's main PD Na Young Suk planned on casting an entirely female lineup. 

In response to the above report, tvN stated, "Currently, there's nothing confirmed regarding a new season of 'Three Meals a Day'." 

Meanwhile, 'Three Meals a Day' starring Lee Seo Jin, Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, 2PM's Taecyeon, etc began in 2014, and spanned through a total of 7 seasons so far. Do you want to see a female cast version of 'Three Meals a Day'?

sassaenganim171 pts 11 days ago
11 days ago

Yass more female representation!! Honestly so underrated

muneer_ahmed-15 pts 10 days ago
10 days ago

