News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 days ago

MONSTA X's Wonho & Jooheon support and encourage a homosexual fan's struggles during 'V Live'

During a recent 'V Live' broadcast, MONSTA X members Wonho and Jooheon received a question from a homosexual Monbebe or fan, who asked, "I'm homosexual, so my parents are not supporting me. What should I do?"

After Wonho read the comment once, he explained it again to Jooheon, who seemed to have missed part of the comment. The two members then began to think honestly about how to reply, before Wonho began, "I think in this case, I can only say that you need to face it head on. It would be great if your parents supported you right away, but if your parents do not support you, then you must face it and overcome it... I don't know what your parents might say, but until you can get them to understand... I mean, in truth, there's nothing to really 'understand' about it, but all people are different and so I think you need to face it until they can understand." 

Jooheon added, "Whatever the situation, believe that what you feel is right is the right thing, and just..." and finally, the two members added in encouragement, "Fighting!".

Watch the clip below. 

ygwinner-57 pts 11 days ago 4
11 days ago

Hope the fan knows the problem is not him. It's his parents. smh. fighting!

48

natilly353 pts 11 days ago 12
11 days ago

considering wonho as an ulzzang was known to date a transgender it's understandable that he'd be very accepting of the LGBTQ+ community in addition to that he's promoted equality on several occasions and is generally the biggest sweetheart to exist. I stan hard-working, supportive and humble kings monsta x c: I also hope that fan understands that he's/she's not in the wrong about their feelings and I hope that his/her parents can find it within themselves to accept them for who they are regardless of their sexuality. fighting !!!!

