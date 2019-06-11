MONSTA X's Wonho & Jooheon support and encourage a homosexual fan's struggles during 'V Live'

During a recent 'V Live' broadcast, MONSTA X members Wonho and Jooheon received a question from a homosexual Monbebe or fan, who asked, "I'm homosexual, so my parents are not supporting me. What should I do?"

After Wonho read the comment once, he explained it again to Jooheon, who seemed to have missed part of the comment. The two members then began to think honestly about how to reply, before Wonho began, "I think in this case, I can only say that you need to face it head on. It would be great if your parents supported you right away, but if your parents do not support you, then you must face it and overcome it... I don't know what your parents might say, but until you can get them to understand... I mean, in truth, there's nothing to really 'understand' about it, but all people are different and so I think you need to face it until they can understand."

Jooheon added, "Whatever the situation, believe that what you feel is right is the right thing, and just..." and finally, the two members added in encouragement, "Fighting!".

