Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

132

132

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 days ago

BTS meet up with Lauv and Honne after the concert at Wembley Stadium

AKP STAFF

BTS members met up with fellow superstars Lauv and Honne.

On June 1 UTC, BTS held their Day 1 of the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert in London at Wembley Stadium. After the show, the group took some photos with the famous American singer Lauv and the English duo Honne in the backstage green room.

With the photos, the boys write on Twitter -- "Thx 4 Comin'" -- and tagged all the artists!

Back in March, Lauv had publicly professed his "lauv" for BTS on 'AskAnythingChat' (below), and the band Honne had previously collaborated with RM for his mixtape 'mono'. 



  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. LAUV
  3. HONNE
5 11,151 Share 50% Upvoted

12

joanner221,661 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

thank you for the wonderful memories BTS! 💜💜💜 #BTSatWembley 🇬🇧

Share

6

adnirvs5,914 pts 20 days ago 1
20 days ago

Excited for the BTS × Lauv Collab that we all know will happen!

And Honne has been supporting our boys for so long! So happy they all met!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,957
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,484

allkpop in your Inbox