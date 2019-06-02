BTS meet up with Lauv and Honne after the concert at Wembley Stadium

BTS members met up with fellow superstars Lauv and Honne.

On June 1 UTC, BTS held their Day 1 of the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert in London at Wembley Stadium. After the show, the group took some photos with the famous American singer Lauv and the English duo Honne in the backstage green room.

With the photos, the boys write on Twitter -- "Thx 4 Comin'" -- and tagged all the artists!

Back in March, Lauv had publicly professed his "lauv" for BTS on 'AskAnythingChat' (below), and the band Honne had previously collaborated with RM for his mixtape 'mono'.





