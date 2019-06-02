Highlight's Yoseob spotted serving as police officer during Pride Parade in Seoul





Highlight's Yoseob was spotted by netizens at this year's Pride Parade.

Yoseob was seen serving as a conscripted police officer at the '2019 Pride Parade' in Seoul. As he began his mandatory military service back in January, Yoseob had been spotted by many fans since then in public spaces.

Though Around US Entertainment had once issued a notice asking fans to stop visiting the idol during his service hours, many public individuals spotted Yoseob by chance at the parade where it attracted huge crowds in general.