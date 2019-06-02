Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 days ago

Highlight's Yoseob spotted serving as police officer during Pride Parade in Seoul

Highlight's Yoseob was spotted by netizens at this year's Pride Parade.

Yoseob was seen serving as a conscripted police officer at the '2019 Pride Parade' in Seoul. As he began his mandatory military service back in January, Yoseob had been spotted by many fans since then in public spaces.

Though Around US Entertainment had once issued a notice asking fans to stop visiting the idol during his service hours, many public individuals spotted Yoseob by chance at the parade where it attracted huge crowds in general.

joanner221,661 pts 20 days ago
20 days ago

He’s the cutest police officer omg!! 🤧

rosette93435 pts 19 days ago
19 days ago

am I the only one to see his arms??? he looks so healthy

