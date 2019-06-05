Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Check out TVXQ Yunho's pure, white side in audio preview for 'Change The World' + teaser photos

Following the colors blue, red and dark gray, the 4th color that TVXQ's Yunho would like to show through his upcoming 1st mini album 'True Colors' is white!

Today's color white pairs with a track called "Change The World" from Yunho's upcoming mini album - a medium tempo pop ballad. The bright, hopeful track exemplifies Yunho's well-known, positive and passionate attitude, topped with the idol's powerful vocals and explosive ad-lib sequences toward the end. 

Yunho's upcoming solo debut mini album 'True Colors' contains a total of 6 tracks including his title track "Follow", as well as "Blue Jeans", "Swing", "Why", "Change The World", and one more. The full mini album drops this June 12 at 6 PM KST!

