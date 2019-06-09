Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

124

167

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 13 days ago

BLACKPINK take the number one spot in brand value rankings for girl groups in June

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed today that BLACKPINK has again taken the number one spot for brand value rankings this month. Almost 100 million pieces of data were analyzed and each girl group was given a score based on a number of factors including media attention, consumer interest, and amount of communication.

BLACKPINK earned a score of 9,305,014 to claim the number one spot. TWICE came in second with 7,111,631 points and Oh My Girl was ranked third with 6,982,434 points. The other groups in the top ten were Red Velvet, IZ*ONE, Lovelyz, Weki Meki, MAMAMOO, Girl's Generation, and Cosmic Girls.

Check out the full results below. Congratulations to BLACKPINK.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Oh My Girl
  3. TWICE
31

TwiddleMeThumbs762 pts 13 days ago 12
13 days ago

First thing to understand about the 'brand value' reports is - a higher frequency of mention in the media or social might garner a higher score, doesn't mean all mentions are positive though.


Blackpink scored 65.98% for May - meaning for every 2 positive mentions, there was 1 negative.


If one were to read the actual report, the top keywords associated were: "킬 디스 러브, 공연, 미국" (Kill This Love, Show/Performance, USA).


So at least the western media circuit hype paid off.

22

Drogo24595 pts 13 days ago 0
13 days ago

Soompi is more detailed. 66% positive 34% negative

BLACKPINK topped the list for the sixth consecutive month, scoring a total brand reputation index of 9,305,014 for June. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Kill This Love,” “concert,” and “United States,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “pretty,” “cute,” and “do well.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 65.98 percent positive reactions.

