BLACKPINK take the number one spot in brand value rankings for girl groups in June

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed today that BLACKPINK has again taken the number one spot for brand value rankings this month. Almost 100 million pieces of data were analyzed and each girl group was given a score based on a number of factors including media attention, consumer interest, and amount of communication.

BLACKPINK earned a score of 9,305,014 to claim the number one spot. TWICE came in second with 7,111,631 points and Oh My Girl was ranked third with 6,982,434 points. The other groups in the top ten were Red Velvet, IZ*ONE, Lovelyz, Weki Meki, MAMAMOO, Girl's Generation, and Cosmic Girls.

Check out the full results below. Congratulations to BLACKPINK.