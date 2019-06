Once again, BLACKPINK set a new record with their "Kill This Love" MV.

On June 7 around 3:50 pm KST, "Kill This Love" MV, which was released back on April 5, hit 400 million views on YouTube. It only took 63 days to reach the milestone - making BLACKPINK break their own record for the fastest K-pop group to reach 400 million MV views.

Previously, BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU" MV held the title by reaching 400 million views in 112 days.



Congratulations!