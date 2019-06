Yura flaunted her gorgeous looks in new profile photos.

On June 4, Awesome ENT revealed the profile photos of their new artist. Yura dressed up 3 different outfits in a silky top, hot pink suit, and a flowy dress shows off her mature, feminine charms.

Meanwhile, back in March, the Girl's Day member joined Awesome ENT after departing Dream.T Entertainment. Awesome ENT is the home to actor Park Seo Joon, Hong Soo Hyun, Jo Soo Min, and more.