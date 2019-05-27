Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Momoland's Yeonwoo in talks to join cast of KBS's upcoming Joseon-era romantic comedy

Momoland's Yeonwoo could possibly be appearing in a drama very soon!

A representative for KBS 2TV's upcoming drama 'The Joseon Romantic Comedy Tale of Nok Du' (literal title) revealed that the idol is currently in talks for a role.

The drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, and tells the story of the son of a noble family living in the Joseon dynasty who runs away by disguising himself as a woman. The role that Yeonwoo is currently in discussion to play is Mae Hwa Su, a talented and beautiful gisaeng who excels in dancing and singing and is the best friend of the female lead.

Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun, Jang Dong Yoon, Song Gun Hee, Jo Su Hyang, and Kang Tae Oh have already been cast.

Stay tuned for more news about the drama!

TBH I never noticed her b4 this comeback cause of Nancy but she's incredibly lovely.

