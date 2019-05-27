'Produce X 101' vocal trainer Shin Yu Mi names her favorite idol vocalists in recent radio interview

Shin Yu Mi appeared as a guest on the May 26 broadcast of MBC Fusion FM's 'Idol Radio.'



The popular vocal trainer, who previously worked with artists like GOT7, TWICE, DAY6, BLACK PINK, MONSTA X's Shownu, and BTOB's Peniel, recently returned to the 'Produce 101' franchise as a singing coach for the contestants on 'Produce X 101.'





During the broadcast, she reminisced over her first days as a vocal coach for the program, admitting that she was initially worried that her teaching style might be too harsh for the show.



Among the contestants of 'Produce 101 Season 2', she revealed that Kim Jae Hwan, who later went on to become a member of project group Wanna One, stood out the most to her as a skilled vocalist. She also added that his fellow Wanna One members Bae Jin Young and Hwang Min Hyun surprised her with tremendous vocal growth in the time they worked together.





"At the beginning, I was like 'What do I do!' regarding Bae Jin Young, but he's really, really improved and is amazing," Shin Yu Mi began. "Hwang Min Hyun seemed really nervous while appearing on the program, but as the show continued, you could see his improvement. His voice is lovely and gentle, and he was able to become a vocalist with good pitch and the ability to convey the lyrical mood [of a song]."



She then opened up about the other idols she had worked with in the past.





"GOT7's JB is a loyal friend who has a lot of musical ambition and contacts me often," she began, revealing that JB was actually meant to debut as a rapper, but was able to improve vocally to the point where he is currently a vocalist in his group.





Shin Yu Mi then began discussing BLACK PINK, as she had been working with YG Entertainment for roughly five to six years leading up to the group's debut.





"All four members each have their own strong talent, but of course, when it comes to vocal tone, I really like Rose. She has a naturally beautiful voice," she complimented. "Jennie can both sing and rap really well, and is even good at writing lyrics. She's someone I really anticipate musically."



Meanwhile, Shin Yu Mi, who is also a singer-songwriter, revealed that she plans to release her own album soon.