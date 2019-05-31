Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Japanese boy group BTZ, the 'fake BTS', tops Oricon's Weekly Album chart

AKP STAFF

BTZ or Ballistik Boyz is rising to the top in Japan.

On May 31 KST, Ballistik Boyz' new album ranked #1 on Oricon's Weekly Album chart. 

Their success is gaining attention in Korea due to the plagiarism controversy. The 7-member boy group from the Japanese entertainment agency, LDH Entertainment, was referred to as the "fake BTS" for allegedly copying the K-pop boy group. Not only do they have a similar group name to BTS, but they also debuted with a similar concept to BTS' "DNA." The group also consists of 4 vocals and 3 rappers just like BTS. 

Korean netizens are criticizing Ballistik Boyz, commenting, "That's so shallow," "They're trying so hard to be like BTS but they can't be them," "Let's stop comparing them to BTS. BTS is too good for them," "Japan's just too jealous of BTS' success."

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
Ricu2,308 pts 22 days ago 4
22 days ago

Hm I gotta be honest, I just watched their debut MV and I don't see any similarity to BTS's DNA at all, neither sound-wise nor visually. The only similarity is that the concept is very colorful.

And they are allowed to have a line up of 3 rappers and 4 vocalists, nothing is wrong with that. A similar name might be unfavorable for them because it can come across as a little unoriginal, but this and the similar line up is definitely no reason to make this a "plagiarism controversy".

This article was unnecessary.

satyrr462 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

This is rude tbh. Such a stupid article. Why a Jpop group gets an article here?

First of all, they were never called "BTZ" . It's Korean Netizens who called them BTZ since they thought they were similar to BTS lmao. Secondly, they have zero similarity to BTS. Stop bringing up stupid netizens' made up stories here

