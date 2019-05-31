Japanese boy group BTZ, the 'fake BTS', tops Oricon's Weekly Album chart

BTZ or Ballistik Boyz is rising to the top in Japan.

On May 31 KST, Ballistik Boyz' new album ranked #1 on Oricon's Weekly Album chart.

Their success is gaining attention in Korea due to the plagiarism controversy. The 7-member boy group from the Japanese entertainment agency, LDH Entertainment, was referred to as the "fake BTS" for allegedly copying the K-pop boy group. Not only do they have a similar group name to BTS, but they also debuted with a similar concept to BTS' "DNA." The group also consists of 4 vocals and 3 rappers just like BTS.

Korean netizens are criticizing Ballistik Boyz, commenting, "That's so shallow," "They're trying so hard to be like BTS but they can't be them," "Let's stop comparing them to BTS. BTS is too good for them," "Japan's just too jealous of BTS' success."

