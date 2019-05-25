Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from May 25th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, AB6IX debuted with "Breathe", Kim Jae Hwan debuted with "Begin Again", GOT7 made their comeback with "Eclipse", Lovelyz came back with "When We Were Us (Beautiful Days)", Berry Good returned with "Oh! Oh!", NCT 127 were back with "Superhuman", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Really Really", IZ came back with "Eden", and Walwari made their comeback with "Oppa is Cheating".


As for the winners, Jannabi, WINNER, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!

Other performers of the night were Kim Ho Young, Weki Meki, NC.A, BVNDIT, The Boyz, VERIVERY, EXID, Lim Jimin, and 1THE9.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: AB6IX


DEBUT: Kim Jae Hwan


COMEBACK: GOT7


COMEBACK: Lovelyz



COMEBACK: Berry Good


COMEBACK: NCT 127


COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet


COMEBACK: IZ


COMEBACK: Walwari


Kim Ho Young



Weki Meki


NC.A


BVNDIT


The Boyz


VERIVERY


EXID


Lim Jimin


1THE9


  1. AB6IX
  2. Berry Good
  3. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  4. BVNDIT
  5. Cherry Bullet
  6. EXID
  7. GOT7
  8. IZ
  9. Jannabi
  10. Lovelyz
  11. NC.A
  12. NCT 127
  13. The Boyz
  14. VERIVERY
  15. Kim Jae Hwan
  16. Weki Meki
  17. WINNER
  18. 1THE9
  19. MUSIC CORE
  20. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  21. WALWARI
  22. KIM HO YOUNG
  23. LIM JIMIN
adnirvs5,912 pts 28 days ago 2
28 days ago

They just keep on winning!!!

Show Champion 🏆

Mcountdown 🏆

Inkigayo 🏆🏆🏆

Music Core 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Music Bank 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

12

MyEuphoria993 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Every day is a happy day for ARMYs. BTS - Still winning for BWL, 1st Korean account to hit 20 M followers on Twitter, historic Wembley Stadium concert coming up, VTXBTS killer perfume CF, performance on the Voice, and upcoming performance on Britain's Got Talent! Being an ARMY is definitely a full-time job, and we are happily employed. 😍😁👍

