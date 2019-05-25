BTS win #1 + Performances from May 25th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, AB6IX debuted with "Breathe", Kim Jae Hwan debuted with "Begin Again", GOT7 made their comeback with "Eclipse", Lovelyz came back with "When We Were Us (Beautiful Days)", Berry Good returned with "Oh! Oh!", NCT 127 were back with "Superhuman", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Really Really", IZ came back with "Eden", and Walwari made their comeback with "Oppa is Cheating".



As for the winners, Jannabi, WINNER, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!



Other performers of the night were Kim Ho Young, Weki Meki, NC.A, BVNDIT, The Boyz, VERIVERY, EXID, Lim Jimin, and 1THE9.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: AB6IX







DEBUT: Kim Jae Hwan







COMEBACK: GOT7







COMEBACK: Lovelyz









COMEBACK: Berry Good







COMEBACK: NCT 127







COMEBACK: Cherry Bullet







COMEBACK: IZ







COMEBACK: Walwari







Kim Ho Young









Weki Meki







NC.A







BVNDIT







The Boyz







VERIVERY







EXID







Lim Jimin







1THE9







