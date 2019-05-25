OnlyOneOf's Rie gives preview of debut track 'Time Leap'

OnlyOneOf's Rie is featured in a teaser of their debut track "Time Leap".
"Time Leap" is the title song of the 8D Creative idol group's debut album 'Dot Point Jump', and fans get a sneak peek at Rie's vocals for the track. As previously reported, OnlyOneOf are making their debut under the creative concept "ubersexual."
'Dot Point Jump' drops on May 28 KST.
