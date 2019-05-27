YG entertainment makes official statement regarding Yang Hyun Suk providing sexual favors, says allegations are unfounded

An official from YG has made a statement regarding allegations that YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk provided sexual favors for two investors from Southeast Asia. The official said, “The suspicions that have been raised are completely untrue. He was present at the meeting after being invited by an acquaintance, but there were no sexual favors provided in any form.”

Earlier today, MBC’s program ‘Straight’ released a preview for their new episode which sheds light on a sexual assault which occurred at the Burning Sun club, a month before the scandal broke. In relation to this, the production team revealed that Yang Hyun Suk had entertained two wealthy men from Southeast Asia with 25 women. At least ten of these women were from the red light district.

The new episode of ‘Straight’ airs on May 28th at 8:55 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates.