News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 26 days ago

YG entertainment makes official statement regarding Yang Hyun Suk providing sexual favors, says allegations are unfounded

AKP STAFF

An official from YG has made a statement regarding allegations that YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk provided sexual favors for two investors from Southeast Asia. The official said, “The suspicions that have been raised are completely untrue. He was present at the meeting after being invited by an acquaintance, but there were no sexual favors provided in any form.

Earlier today, MBC’s program ‘Straight’ released a preview for their new episode which sheds light on a sexual assault which occurred at the Burning Sun club, a month before the scandal broke. In relation to this, the production team revealed that Yang Hyun Suk had entertained two wealthy men from Southeast Asia with 25 women. At least ten of these women were from the red light district.

The new episode of ‘Straight’ airs on May 28th at 8:55 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates.

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
Aaliyah_Mendoza316 pts 26 days ago 12
26 days ago

i wonder if this is like the time he and seungri said that the chat room was completely unfounded too..

https://www.allkpop.com/articl...

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment. We are delivering our
official stance regarding the recently posted news report involving
Seungri. After confirming with the individual, we attest that
this news report in question is based on fabricated text messages; its
claims are entirely false.

12 more replies

49

red_beryl3,694 pts 26 days ago 7
26 days ago

I knew it, absolutely unfounded. It's totally normal for three guys to be surrounded by 25 women with ten of them being from red light district. They were discussing Dostoyevski's works. I guess Crime and Punishment isn't their fave book tho

7 more replies

