Today, Asia's No.1 female solo artist BoA is a classy 'Chanel' lady in her latest set of comeback teaser images.

BoA will be making her first domestic comeback of 2019 with a digital single titled "Feedback", this June 4 at 6 PM KST. The funky, retro pop dance single features rapper Nuksal, with BoA having participated in composing, writing, as well as producing the comeback track.

Check out BoA's brand new set of elegant teaser images, below!