Song Min Ho gifts his good friend P.O. with a painting of himself as a moving present

On the very first episode of tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen' season 2 aired on May 31, the cast members of 'New Journey To The West 5' gathered for their first meeting in a while at Block B member P.O's new house!

While other cast members such as Eun Ji Won, Ahn Jae Hyun, and more were unable to prepare house moving presents for P.O. due to short notice, P.O's good friend WINNER's Song Min Ho made his entrance with a large gift in hand.

However, even before Song Min Ho revealed what his gift was, P.O. jokingly remarked, "Ah... That's not it... it's too small [a gift]." 10-year friend Song Min Ho refuted without a blink, "What? This is the painting I cherish the most," but P.O shot back, "I don't care. What if it's the painting you cherish the most," causing laughter from the staff around them.



Song Min Ho went on to explain himself with, "I thought 100 times before finally bringing this, you know, I was literally going, 'Should I really give him this?'", while Eun Ji Won and Ahn Jae Hyun showed curiosity toward the actual painting.

When P.O. finally unveiled the artwork, Eun Ji Won held it up for a moment and asked, "Is this a half dog, half bird?" But Song Min Ho responded, "Hyung, that's me!" Watch the hilarious clip from this week's 'Kang's Kitchen 2' above!