Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

A man gifts 125 boxes of pizza for middle school students who returned his lost wallet

AKP STAFF

Seogwipo Middle School in Jeju Island received a delicious gift thanks to a kind deed by two students.

Back on January 30, middle school students, Kang Tae Won and Han Woong, found a wallet on the street while going back home from tutoring. The wallet belonging to Oh Sang Jin, 34, had about 300,000 KRW (251 USD) in cash. The two students visited Oh and returned the wallet themselves. 

Oh wanted to compensate the students, however, the students refused. In an interview with JTBC, Kang Tae Won said, "We just coincidentally found it. We didn't go find him with the intent of being compensated."

Deeply touched by the students' kindness, Oh, who also turned out to be an alumnus of Seogwipo Middle School, decided to gift the school with pizza. On May 20, 125 boxes of pizza were delivered to Seogwipo Middle School. 

Oh shared he is greatly proud of his hoobaes and the great sum of money spent on the pizza is well worth it. 

PrettyCode632 pts 24 days ago 1
24 days ago

I hope this story will be on top, it’s good to read something nice.

hohliu6,156 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Such beautiful souls.....All three of them.

