Ham So Won (44) talks about her desire to have 4 kids

Ham So Won, 44, revealed her plans to have more kids.

On the May 29 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Ham So Won shared, "I received an offer (for 'Radio Star') on my birthday. My 44th birthday."

Ham So Won and Jin Hua, 26, welcomed their first baby just 5 months ago, but the couple is already planning for a second baby. Ham So Won said, "Things started going well after I got pregnant. I think my baby is good luck. I started doing even better after giving birth."

She expressed the wish to have 3 more kids, stating, "I want 2 sons and 2 daughters. I need to hurry."



