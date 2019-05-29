Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 24 days ago

Ham So Won (44) talks about her desire to have 4 kids

AKP STAFF

Ham So Won, 44, revealed her plans to have more kids. 

On the May 29 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Ham So Won shared, "I received an offer (for 'Radio Star') on my birthday. My 44th birthday."

Ham So Won and Jin Hua, 26, welcomed their first baby just 5 months ago, but the couple is already planning for a second baby. Ham So Won said, "Things started going well after I got pregnant. I think my baby is good luck. I started doing even better after giving birth."

She expressed the wish to have 3 more kids, stating, "I want 2 sons and 2 daughters. I need to hurry."

 


looveLess 24 days ago
24 days ago

Funny how love comes in the most unexpected way. Hope everything goes out well for both parents and their children.

sehj 23 days ago
23 days ago

It's her choice but personally at 44 it might not be the best idea. Maybe 2 max. I had my daughter at 38 and I've known women to give birth to healthy children in their 40s but there is a higher risk of birth defects after a certain age. The fact that her husband is younger works in her favor because the dad's health affects the health of the child too. She does look young and how a woman ages on the outside is a good indicator of her health on the inside.

