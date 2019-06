Kim Jae Hwan is this week's winner on MBC Every1's 'Show Champion.'

On the May 29 episode, Kim Jae Hwan, GOT7, Lovelyz, AB6IX, and WINNER entered the top 5. The former Wanna One member with his solo debut track "Begin Again" is given the 'Champion Song' of the week.



Kim Jae Hwan thanked his staff members and fans for the great love and support. This marks his second win for "Begin Again."

Congratulations!